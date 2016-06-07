FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. airport security improving since screening lapses - DHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. government watchdog is satisfied with new steps that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is taking to improve screening at airports after major lapses last year, according to testimony on Tuesday before a U.S. Senate committee.

"As a result of our audit reports... TSA is now, for the first time in memory, critically assessing its deficiencies in an honest and objective light," the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

