Airport screening made 70,000 miss American Airlines flights this year

May 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc has had more than 70,000 customers and 40,000 checked bags miss flights this year because of delays in airport screening, according to an executive’s testimony before a U.S. Congressional subcommittee Thursday.

A shortage of staff and a surge in air travelers have created a nightmare scenario for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with airport wait times in places like Chicago stretching beyond two hours. American, the world’s largest airline, wants TSA to create a senior internal role focused on advocating for travelers, according to prepared remarks by American’s Senior Vice President for Customer Experience Kerry Philipovitch.