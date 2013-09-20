FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

UK hacked Belgium telecom company, documents show -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Documents provided by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden show a United Kingdom intelligence effort was behind a spying breach at Belgium’s biggest telecommunications company, Germany’s Der Spiegel reported Friday.

The magazine said on its website that it had seen documents including slides from the UK Government Communications Headquarters, or GCHQ, showing that the operation was designed "to enable better exploitation of Belgacom" and understand its infrastructure. (here)

Employees of the top carrier of voice traffic in Africa and the Middle East were targeted with malicious software called “Quantum Insert” technology that had been developed by the NSA, the report said.

Earlier this week, Belgium federal prosecutors said Belgacom had filed a complaint in July about being hacked and that they believed “international state-sponsored cyber espionage” was responsible. (Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
