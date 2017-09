BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China urged the United States on Wednesday to stop reconnaissance flights near China, the Foreign Ministry said, after U.S. defence officials said a Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unsafe” intercept of a U.S. spy plane in international airspace over the East China Sea.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the remarks at a regular briefing. (Reporting By Ben Blanchard; Writing By Megha Rajagopalan)