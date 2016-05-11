FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI's Comey expects more litigation over access to electronic devices
May 11, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

FBI's Comey expects more litigation over access to electronic devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday there will be more U.S. government litigation over accessing electronic devices and that encryption is the “tradecraft” of all terrorist groups, not just Islamic State.

Comey told reporters the number of Americans trying to join Islamic State has dropped to one per month since August but the FBI has more than 1,000 investigations open into people who are in danger of being radicalized.

Reporting by Julia Harte; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
