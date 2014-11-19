FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Measure to reform U.S. surveillance fails in U.S. Senate
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 19, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Measure to reform U.S. surveillance fails in U.S. Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A bill to end the National Security Agency’s bulk collection of telephone records failed on a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday after senior Republicans said it would benefit enemies of the United States, including Islamic State militants.

The “USA Freedom Act” was supported by an unusual coalition of Democrats and conservative Republicans concerned about Americans’ privacy, but it fell short of the 60 votes it would have needed to move ahead.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler

