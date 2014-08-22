Breach at government contractor 'affected' at least 25,000 workers -official

BOSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A cyber attack at a company that performs background checks for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security compromised data of at least 25,000 government workers, an agency official told Reuters on Friday.

The official said that DHS plans to notify approximately 25,000 employees that they may be “impacted” by the computer breach at Falls Church, Virginia-based US Investigations Services (USIS) over the coming days.

“More could be notified in coming weeks as we learn more about the breach,” said the official, who asked not to be identified by name.

The attack was disclosed earlier this month by the company, which at the time said the intrusion has “all the markings of a state-sponsored attack.” (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)