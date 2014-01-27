U.S., tech companies reach deal on spying data - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Obama administration and major U.S. technology companies have struck a deal that would allow the companies to tell the public in greater detail about the spying-related court orders they receive, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The agreement was filed in the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and would settle demands from companies such as Google Inc and Microsoft Corp for more leeway to disclose data about the court orders, according to documents released by the department.