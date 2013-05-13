Saudi man arrested in Detroit after statement on pressure cooker

DETROIT, May 13 (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian man was arrested in Detroit after authorities said he made a false statement about why he brought a pressure cooker with him on a flight from Amsterdam, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney in Detroit said on Monday.

Hussain al-Kwawahir, 33, arrived at the Detroit airport on Saturday and was questioned about why he had brought a pressure cooker with him. Pressure cookers were used in the Boston Marathon bombing as components of the devices.

Authorities said he initially said he brought the cooker with him for his nephew, who is a university student in Toledo, Ohio. He later changed that story and was arrested on suspicion of making a false statement, the spokeswoman said.

He was also charged with altering his passport because a page was torn out of the document, the spokeswoman said.