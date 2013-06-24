FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US conveys dismay to China and Hong Kong over Snowden-State Dept
June 24, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 4 years

US conveys dismay to China and Hong Kong over Snowden-State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The United States has told China and Hong Kong it is “deeply disappointed” with their handling of former national security contractor Edward Snowden, State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said on Monday.

“We are deeply disappointed by the decision of the authorities in Hong Kong to permit Mr. Snowden to flee despite a legally valid U.S. request to arrest him for purposes of his extradition,” Ventrell told reporters.

“We’ve registered our strong objections to the authorities in Hong Kong as well as to the Chinese government through diplomatic channels, and we’ve noted that such behavior is detrimental to U.S.-Hong Kong and U.S.-China relations,” he added.

Reporting by Paul Eckert and Susan Heavey; editing by Jackie Frank

