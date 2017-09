QUITO, June 23 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino said on Sunday that former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden had asked Ecuador for asylum.

“The Government of Ecuador has received an asylum request from Edward J. #Snowden,” Patino, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Daniel Wallis; editing by Jackie Frank)