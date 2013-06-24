FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador: human rights principles most important in Snowden case
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 24, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Ecuador: human rights principles most important in Snowden case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s foreign minister said on Monday that human rights principles were the most important consideration in the case of former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who has asked the South American country for asylum.

Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino told reporters in Vietnam that Ecuador was considering the request and was in “respectful” contact with Russia, where Snowden is believed to be now.

Patino said Snowden’s allegations of U.S. surveillance were a rights abuse against the whole world. Only Russia could say where Snowden was currently, Patino said. (Reporting by Martin Petty; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne and Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.