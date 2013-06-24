FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador says it is also considering U.S. position on Snowden
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 24, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Ecuador says it is also considering U.S. position on Snowden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador said on Monday that it was considering a U.S. request related to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden and would take a decision in due time.

Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino told reporters in Vietnam that his government would review the request, which it received from the U.S. envoy in Quito.

“We will consider the position of the U.S. government and we will take a decision in due course in line with the (Ecuadorean) constitution, the laws, international politics and sovereignty,” Patino told a news conference in Hanoi. (Reporting by Martin Petty; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)

