Airport staff walk next to an Egyptair aircraft after it landed on the runway at Cairo Airport, Egypt July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO A three-month-old ban on taking electronic devices such as laptops into aircraft cabins on flights from Egypt to the United States will be lifted on Wednesday, flag carrier EgyptAir [EGY.UL] Chairman Safwat Musallam said on Tuesday.

The ban would be lifted for a year, after which its lifting would be subject to review, Musallam said in a statement. A similar ban on flights to London remains in effect, he added.

