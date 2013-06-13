FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senator Feinstein eyes limits to NSA contractors
June 13, 2013

U.S. Senator Feinstein eyes limits to NSA contractors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday that Congress would consider legislation to limit government contractors’ access to certain classified information.

“We will certainly have legislation which will limit or prevent contractors from handling highly classified technical data. And there will be some other things,” said Feinstein after a closed-door briefing about the U.S. government’s surveillance programs.

Feinstein also said National Security Agency Director Keith Alexander had pledged to make public on Monday a list of terrorist efforts that had been thwarted by the programs. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Writing by Karey Van Hall)

