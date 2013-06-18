FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google asks US surveillance court permission to publish request data
June 18, 2013 / 8:27 PM / in 4 years

Google asks US surveillance court permission to publish request data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, June 18 (Reuters) - Google Inc said on Tuesday it has asked the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to allow the Internet company to publish aggregate numbers of national security requests, including disclosures under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), separately from criminal requests.

Google’s move comes after other tech companies, including Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc released limited information about the number of surveillance requests they receive under an agreement they struck with the U.S. government last week.

Under that agreement, the companies were only allowed to disclose aggregate requests for data made by government agencies - without showing the split between surveillance and criminal requests - and only for a six-month period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
