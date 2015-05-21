Man who flew gyrocopter to U.S. Capitol pleads not guilty

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Florida man who flew a gyrocopter onto the grounds of the U.S. Capitol pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of aircraft violations and breaching some of the world’s most restricted airspace.

The suspect, Douglas Hughes, a 61-year-old mail carrier from Ruskin, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. His April 15 stunt was aimed at drawing attention to the need for campaign finance reform. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)