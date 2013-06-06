FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congress fully briefed on Verizon records -U.S. attorney general
June 6, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Congress fully briefed on Verizon records -U.S. attorney general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday that members of Congress were fully briefed on the intelligence-gathering program that included the daily collection of telephone records from Verizon Communications.

The chief U.S. law enforcer said, though, that it would not be appropriate for him to say anything more in a public forum about the program, revealed on Wednesday.

Holder spoke to senators during a previously scheduled hearing on the Justice Department’s budget.

