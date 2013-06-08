FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-U.S. government surveillance
June 8, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

President Obama has staunchly defended the sweeping U.S. government surveillance
of Americans' phone and internet activity, calling it a modest encroachment on
privacy that was necessary to defend the United States from attack.
    
    For stories on secret surveillance programs, double click on codes in square
brackets.  
      
  LATEST STORIES
> Obama, China's Xi seek to ease tensions on cyber security      
> Obama defends surveillance effort as 'trade-off' for security  
> U.S. likely to open criminal probe into NSA leaks -officials   
> U.S. surveillance revelations deepen Europe fears of Web giants 
> NSA internet spying foiled plot to attack NY subways -sources  
> Lawmakers mostly support U.S. surveillance programs            
    
  EARLIER STORIES     
> Reports on surveillance of fuel debate on privacy, security    
> House passes cybersecurity bill as privacy concerns linger     
    
  BACKGROUND
> FACTBOX-History of mass surveillance in the United States      
    
  OPINION
> Why the government wants your metadata                         
> Obama's overdue reckoning on secrecy                           
> U.S. online spying leak could harm Silicon Valley              
    

 (Compiled by World Desk, Americas)

