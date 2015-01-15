FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. report finds no technological replacement for bulk data collection
January 15, 2015

U.S. report finds no technological replacement for bulk data collection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - No software-based technique can fully replace bulk collection of data for electronic intelligence gathering, the U.S. National Research Council said in a report released on Thursday.

The report, however, said some methods could be developed to better target collection and control the use of the collected data, which could help protect privacy of the information and allay civil liberties concerns.

The report suggested such approaches as automated systems for isolating collected data, restricting queries that can be made against those data and auditing the use of the data. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott)

