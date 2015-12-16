FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State has 'revolutionized' terrorism, FBI director says
December 16, 2015

Islamic State has 'revolutionized' terrorism, FBI director says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Islamic State has “revolutionized” terrorism by seeking to inspire small-scale individual attacks around the world through social media, encrypted communications and slickly produced propaganda, FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday.

“Your parents’ al Qaeda was a very different model than the threat we face today,” Comey said at a counterterrorism conference in New York City.

He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation currently has “hundreds” of investigations in all 50 states involving potential Islamic State-inspired plots. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

