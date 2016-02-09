FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyber top national security threat to U.S. -intelligence director
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 9, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Cyber top national security threat to U.S. -intelligence director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cyber and technological threats are the top national security challenges facing the United States in 2016, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in prepared testimony to Congress on Tuesday.

Clapper said the growing network complexity and proliferation of devices could “lead to widespread vulnerabilities in civilian infrasturctures and U.S. government systems,” according to prepared testimony for a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

