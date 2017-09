LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Guardian newspaper identified a 29-year-old former CIA technical worker as the source for leaks about U.S. spy agencies that have rattled Washington’s security services in the past few days.

The Guardian, which published revelations that U.S. security services monitored phone calls and Internet data through large companies such as Google and Facebook, said its source, Edward Snowden, had asked it to reveal his identity.