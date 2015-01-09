FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Radical imam Abu Hamza sentenced to life in prison
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Radical imam Abu Hamza sentenced to life in prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Radical imam Abu Hamza al-Masri was sentenced on Friday to life in prison, eight months after he was convicted of federal terrorism charges in New York.

The one-eyed, handless Abu Hamza was found guilty of providing a satellite phone and advice to Yemeni militants who kidnapped Western tourists in 1998.

He was also convicted of sending two followers to Oregon to establish a militant training camp, and dispatching an associate to Afghanistan to aid al Qaeda and the Taliban against the United States.

Abu Hamza, 56, gained notoriety in London for his incendiary speeches at the Finsbury Park Mosque and his use of a hook in place of his missing right hand. (Reporting by Joseph Ax, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.