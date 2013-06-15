FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Web companies to disclose surveillance info after deal with U.S.
#Market News
June 15, 2013

Web companies to disclose surveillance info after deal with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 (Reuters) - Several Internet companies have struck an agreement with the U.S. government to release limited information about the number of surveillance requests they receive, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The companies are expected to release numbers of government requests, without breaking out how many originate from a controversial National Security Agency program disclosed last week intended to gather intelligence about non-U.S. residents, the sources said.

