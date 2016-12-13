Texas flight to Germany diverted to NYC after threat -ABC News

Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted to a New York City airport after a threat was called in, ABC News reported on Monday night.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the news outlet that flight 441 to Frankfurt from Houston was taken to a remote area of John F. Kennedy International Airport and was set to be searched.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department directed questions to the Port Authority. Representatives for the Port Authority could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)