FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Texas flight to Germany diverted to NYC after threat -ABC News
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 2:48 AM / 8 months ago

Texas flight to Germany diverted to NYC after threat -ABC News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted to a New York City airport after a threat was called in, ABC News reported on Monday night.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the news outlet that flight 441 to Frankfurt from Houston was taken to a remote area of John F. Kennedy International Airport and was set to be searched.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department directed questions to the Port Authority. Representatives for the Port Authority could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.