Microsoft asks US government for freedom to disclose security requests
July 16, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Microsoft asks US government for freedom to disclose security requests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, July 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it has written to the U.S. Attorney General to ask for more freedom to disclose how it handles requests from national security organizations for customer data.

The appeal comes a week after the Guardian newspaper reported that Microsoft allowed U.S. security agencies to circumvent encryption of Outlook emails and capture Skype online chats, citing leaked documents provided by Edward Snowden.

The world’s largest software company said there were “significant inaccuracies” in media reports last week and asserted it does not allow any government direct or unfettered access to customers’ emails, instant messages or data.

