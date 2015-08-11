FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi couple charged with attempt to support Islamic State
#Industrials
August 11, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

Mississippi couple charged with attempt to support Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Mississippi couple has been charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Jaelyn Delshaun Young, 20, and Muhammad Oda Dakhlalla, 22, were arrested over the weekend, the department said.

According to prosecutors, both of them planned to travel to Syria to join the group and were arrested before boarding a flight at Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus, Mississippi.

If convicted, the duo face up to 20 years in prison.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
