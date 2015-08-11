FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mississippi couple charged with attempt to support Islamic State
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 11, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mississippi couple charged with attempt to support Islamic State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Tuesday bond hearing, background)

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Mississippi couple has been charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Jaelyn Delshaun Young, 20, and Muhammad Oda Dakhlalla, 22, were arrested during the weekend, the department said.

According to prosecutors, both of them planned to travel to Syria to join the group and were arrested before boarding a flight at Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus, Mississippi.

If convicted, the duo face up to 20 years in prison.

Both were denied bond during a court hearing on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi, according to prosecutors.

The Mississippi arrests follow a recent wave of U.S. prosecutions involving individuals accused of trying to aid Islamic State, which also called ISIS or ISIL.

A New Jersey man was arrested on Monday on charges of conspiring to support Islamic State, becoming the sixth person arrested in New York and New Jersey since June as part of what authorities have said is a broader plot.

Federal officials have said they are investigating such cases in all 50 states.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.