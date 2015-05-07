FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSA phone surveillance not authorized-US appeals court
May 7, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

NSA phone surveillance not authorized-US appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday said a National Security Agency program that collected the records of millions of Americans’ phone calls was not authorized by Congress.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge erred in dismissing a lawsuit challenging the program’s constitutionality, and returned the case to the judge for further proceedings. It also upheld the denial of a preliminary injunction to block the collection of phone records under the program.

Thursday’s decision vacated a December 2013 dismissal of an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit contending that the NSA’s collection of “bulk telephony metadata” violated the bar against warrantless searches under the Fourth Amendment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
