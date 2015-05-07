NSA phone surveillance not authorized-US appeals court

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday said a National Security Agency program that collected the records of millions of Americans’ phone calls was not authorized by Congress.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge erred in dismissing a lawsuit challenging the program’s constitutionality, and returned the case to the judge for further proceedings. It also upheld the denial of a preliminary injunction to block the collection of phone records under the program.

Thursday’s decision vacated a December 2013 dismissal of an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit contending that the NSA’s collection of “bulk telephony metadata” violated the bar against warrantless searches under the Fourth Amendment.