U.S. Republican leader intends to extend surveillance plan

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he intends this week to “responsibly extend” provisions of the USA Patriot Act due to expire on June 1.

The provisions underpin the program in which U.S. spy agencies collect vast amount of data about Americans’ phone calls. Members of Congress have been debating whether to extend the program for two months or five years, allow it to expire or pass extensive reforms.