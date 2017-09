WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Senate to pass a bill, already approved by the House, that would end spy agencies’ bulk collection of Americans’ telephone records and replace it with a more targeted system.

“The House has acted. It’s time for the Senate to act,” House Speaker John Boehner told a news conference. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)