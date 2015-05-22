FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate intelligence chairman offers surveillance compromise
May 22, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Senate intelligence chairman offers surveillance compromise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday released his proposal for how to handle U.S. spy agencies’ domestic surveillance authorities before they expire on June 1.

Republican Senator Richard Burr announced his bill as lawmakers debated on how to break an impasse over how to handle the provisions of the USA Patriot Act that allow spy agencies to sweep up millions of Americans’ telephone records. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
