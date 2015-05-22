Senate intelligence chairman offers surveillance compromise

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday released his proposal for how to handle U.S. spy agencies’ domestic surveillance authorities before they expire on June 1.

Republican Senator Richard Burr announced his bill as lawmakers debated on how to break an impasse over how to handle the provisions of the USA Patriot Act that allow spy agencies to sweep up millions of Americans’ telephone records. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)