Obama urges Senate to reach deal on U.S. domestic surveillance program

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged the U.S. Senate to resolve its impasse over legislation authorizing collection of Americans’ telephone records.

The National Security Agency program is set to expire on June 1 unless Congress agrees to extend the program temporarily or replace it with an alternative passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Obama, in remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, urged senators to work through a congressional recess to address the issue. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)