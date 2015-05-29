FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Majority leader: 'further action' possible on surveillance
May 29, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Majority leader: 'further action' possible on surveillance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Majority Leader told fellow Republicans on Friday that the House of Representatives may have to respond to the expiration of provisions of the USA Patriot Act if the Senate does not back a domestic surveillance bill already been passed in the House.

In a memo to fellow Republicans, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said “further action on the expiring provisions of the Patriot Act may be necessary” if the Senate does not pass the USA Freedom Act.

House leaders had previously resisted suggestions that the House might address the Patriot Act provisions. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
