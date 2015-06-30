FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court rules NSA can resume bulk collection of phone-call records -NY Times
June 30, 2015

U.S. court rules NSA can resume bulk collection of phone-call records -NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has ruled that the National Security Agency may temporarily resume its bulk collection of Americans’ domestic phone call records, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The program lapsed on June 1, when Section 215 of the Patriot Act expired. Congress revived that provision on June 2 with a bill called the Freedom Act, which said the provision could only be used for bulk collection for six months. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

