U.S. plans to keep NSA, Cyber Command chief as one job
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 13, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. plans to keep NSA, Cyber Command chief as one job

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Obama administration does not plan to split the positions of National Security Agency director and chief of the U.S. Cyber Command into two, a White House spokeswoman said Friday.

The White House had been weighing splitting up the spy agency and the Cyber Command, which conducts cyber warfare, and giving the NSA a civilian leader to dampen controversy over revelations about widespread government surveillance revealed by former contractor Edward Snowden.

“Following a thorough interagency review, the Administration has decided that keeping the positions of NSA Director and Cyber Command Commander together as one, dual-hatted position is the most effective approach to accomplishing both agencies’ missions,” said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

Both agencies are now headed by the same person, Army General Keith Alexander, who is retiring in March. (Reporting by Warren Strobel; Writing by Alina Selyukh, Editing by Alistair Bell and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
