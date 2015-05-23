FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate to return May 31 to consider domestic surveillance program
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 23, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate to return May 31 to consider domestic surveillance program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday the U.S. Senate would return to Washington on May 31 to consider ways to prevent the expiration of domestic surveillance program on June 1.

The Senate will return from its Memorial Day holiday recess a day early.

McConnell spoke shortly after the Senate failed to advance a bill to reform the surveillance program, as well as proposed extensions of the program. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Robert Birsel)

