U.S. appeals court overturns sabotage conviction against nun

(Reuters) - A U.S. appellate court on Friday overturned sabotage convictions against an elderly nun and two other peace activists for breaking into a Tennessee nuclear defense facility in 2012.

Megan Rice, 85, was sentenced to three years for the break-in at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, an incident that embarrassed U.S. officials and prompted security changes.

In a 2-1 decision, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also reversed sabotage convictions against two U.S. Army veterans, Michael Walli, 66, and Greg Boertje-Obed, 59. The panel majority found that the three lacked the necessary intent for a violation of the federal Sabotage Act.

Walli and Boertje-Obed had received five-year prison sentences. The court upheld their convictions for the less serious crime of injury to government property and ordered them to be resentenced.

The three were convicted of cutting fences to get into the facility the night of July 28, 2012 and they admitted to spray painting peace slogans and hanging banners. When a guard confronted them, they offered him food and began singing.

Prosecutors have the option of asking the panel to reconsider, or asking for reconsideration by the entire 6th Circuit. A representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Knoxville, Tennessee, was not immediately available for comment.

Defense attorney Marc Shapiro said he was thrilled by the ruling and he plans to ask the district court to resentence the three to time served, which would allow them to get out of prison.

“Everybody recognizes that their intent was not to try to injure the United States but to simply spread their message of peace,” Shapiro said.

Prosecutors had contended the break-in at the primary U.S. site for processing and storage of enriched uranium disrupted operations, endangered U.S. national security and caused physical damage. The three were convicted by a jury in May 2013.

Shapiro said that given their age, the three were doing “pretty well” in prison.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Danny J. Boggs wrote that the defendants “clearly stated that their intent was to impede, in any way possible, the production of nuclear weapons.”

At the time of her sentencing in February 2014, Rice had asked the judge not to take her age into consideration and that to spend the rest of her life in prison would be the “greatest honor.”