Obama to propose ending NSA bulk collection of phone records -official
March 25, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Obama to propose ending NSA bulk collection of phone records -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama plans to ask Congress to end the bulk collection and storage of phone records by the National Security Agency, but allow the government to access the “metadata” when needed, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The Obama administration will renew the NSA’s telephone metadata program until Congress passes new authorizing legislation, the official said on background, confirming news first reported by the New York Times. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)

