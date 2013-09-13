FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2013

U.S. oil group says FBI warns fuel storage operators of 'terrorist' activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert to petroleum storage operators to be on the alert for “potential terrorist activities” at fuel storage plants, a U.S. petroleum marketer industry group told its members on Friday.

The FBI had no immediate comment on the alert the Petroleum Marketers Association of America sent to its members. A copy of the PMAA alert was obtained by Reuters. A senior law enforcement official in the New York area said he was unaware of any bulletin or any threat to oil storage plants. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Eric Beech)

