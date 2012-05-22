UPDATE 4-US Airways flight diverted due to 'suspicious' passenger

* “Suspicious behavior” of passenger - TSA

* Two fighter jets scrambled over incident-NORAD

* Passenger claimed to have implanted device-Congressman

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. Airways flight from Paris to Charlotte, North Carolina, was diverted to an airport in Maine where it landed safely after reports of a passenger showing “suspicious behavior,” U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Two fighter jets were scrambled in response to the incident on US Airways flight 787, which landed in Bangor, Maine.

House Homeland Security Chairman Peter King said a female passenger, who was a French citizen born in Cameroon, handed a note to a flight attendant saying she had a surgically implanted device.

“Doctors on the flight checked her out and did not see any sign of recent scars. The woman was born in Cameroon, was traveling alone without any checked baggage. She was visiting the U.S. for 10 days,” King said.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that it was “aware of reports of a passenger who exhibited suspicious behavior during flight” and that the passenger was being interviewed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

The airline said the flight’s Boeing 767 aircraft was carrying 179 passengers and nine crew members and landed without incident around noon U.S. Eastern time. The flight departed Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris earlier Tuesday morning.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said it had scrambled two F-15 fighter jets in response to the incident but gave no further details.

US Airways said the other passengers were cleared to board the flight to go to their original destination in North Carolina.

In another incident, the crew on another US Airways flight reported a “possible flare” when the plane was approaching the runway at Philadelphia, the airline said.

US Airways Express Flight 4321 from Elmira, New York, with 34 passengers and three crew on board, landed normally, the airline said. Philadelphia police were investigating the incident.