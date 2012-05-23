FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. will not charge passenger who caused US Airways scare
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. will not charge passenger who caused US Airways scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The passenger who said she had a surgically-implanted device in her body and caused a US Airways jetliner to divert to Maine will not face criminal charges in the security scare, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty said Lucie Zeeko Marigot, 41, a French citizen originally from Cameroon, had been detained and interviewed by authorities after the incident.

The US Airways flight from Paris to Charlotte, North Carolina, with 188 people aboard, landed safely in Bangor on Tuesday trailed by two F-15 fighter escorts that scrambled to intercept the Boeing 767 as it approached the coast.

At a hearing Wednesday before a U.S. District Magistrate judge in Portland, Maine, Delahanty said Marigot had given a note to flight attendants that mentioned the surgically implanted device along with a book she wrote “that details her personal story.”

Marigot will be taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and returned to France.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.