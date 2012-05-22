FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diverted U.S. Airways flight lands safely - TSA
May 22, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Diverted U.S. Airways flight lands safely - TSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. Airways flight from Paris to Charlotte, North Carolina, was diverted to an airport in Maine where it landed safely after reports of a passenger showing “suspicious behavior,” the Transportation Security Administration said on Tuesday.

U.S. Airways flight 787 landed safely in Bangor, a statement from TSA said. “TSA is aware of reports of a passenger who exhibited suspicious behavior during flight. Out of an abundance of caution the flight was diverted to BGR (Bangor) where it was met by law enforcement,” the statement said.

