Plot using redesigned underwear bomb thwarted-U.S. officials
May 7, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Plot using redesigned underwear bomb thwarted-U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - A plot similar to previous Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula bombing attempted attacks using a redesigned underwear bomb for use on aircraft was thwarted and no airline was ever at risk, two U.S. counter-terrorism officials said on Monday.

“This device has the hallmarks of previous AQAP bombing attempts,” one official said on condition of anonymity. “The plot was disrupted well before it threatened American or U.S. allies and no airlines were ever at risk from this device.” (Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Sandra Maler)

