Key U.S. Republican lawmaker says phone record collection legal
June 6, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Key U.S. Republican lawmaker says phone record collection legal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee said on Thursday that collecting telephone records from Verizon was legal and authorized by Congress.

Republican Representative Mike Rogers told reporters that the administration’s phone records program did not abuse civil liberties and has been used to stop a “significant” terrorist attack in the United States.

“It was a significant attack that happened within the past few years” Rogers told a news conference. He declined to provide more information, saying it was classified.

