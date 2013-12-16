U.S. judge rules phone surveillance program is likely unlawful

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s collection of massive amounts of data about telephone calls, a program revealed in June after leaks by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, is likely unlawful, a judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon stayed his own ruling pending an expected appeal by the government, but he wrote that the program likely violated Americans’ right to be free of unreasonable searches.