June 2, 2015

Obama still has confidence in TSA following poor report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama still has confidence in the U.S. Transportation Security Administration after a scathing report that faulted the agency for not detecting obvious threats to airline security.

The acting administrator of the TSA, which is responsible for screening airline passengers in the United States, was reassigned on Monday after media cited a government report that checkpoint screeners failed to detect mock explosives and weapons in 95 percent of tests carried out by undercover agents. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
