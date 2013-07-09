FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snowden has not yet accepted asylum in Venezuela - WikiLeaks
July 9, 2013

Snowden has not yet accepted asylum in Venezuela - WikiLeaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden has not yet formally accepted asylum in Venezuela, the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks said on Tuesday after a Russian lawmaker posted a statement to that effect on Twitter and then deleted it.

WikiLeaks, on its own Twitter feed, said that states involved in a decision on an asylum destination for Snowden, who is believed to be holed up at a Moscow airport, “will make the announcement if and when the appropriate time comes”. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Michael Roddy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
