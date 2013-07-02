FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Snowden sought Austrian asylum - Austria
#Corrections News
July 2, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Snowden sought Austrian asylum - Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove erroneous RIC)

VIENNA, July 2 (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden applied for political asylum in Austria via the country’s Moscow embassy on Monday but would need to submit such a request directly in Austria, Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said on Tuesday.

The Austria Press Agency quoted her as saying Snowden would not be deported if he arrived in Austria because “there is no international arrest warrant”. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)

